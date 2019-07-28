Ice Cream Man hands out smiles in Lake Hallie

A man from California who drives an ice cream truck was in Lake Hallie today to give out free frozen treats and smiles.

A man is driving an ice cream truck thousands of miles across the country just to help brighten people's days who've experienced tragedy

Brant Aderman said he started driving the truck after his six year old son said he wanted his own ice cream truck.

"I’ve been driving the ice cream truck, started building it about a year ago. I've been driving trucks for 30 years, the better part of 30 years," he said.

Aderman, aka the Ice Cream Man, was in Lake Hallie Sunday to brighten the spirits of the community. More specifically, the families of the Girl Scouts involved the hit-and-run of Troop 3055 in November.

"I met the majority of the families of the girl scouts that were killed here in Hallie last fall. It was pretty tough to talk to the parents. I met little Madalyn, she had a wonderful smile on her face," he said. "Just the thought that the truck and the ice cream and those things can bring joy, maybe put off that pain for a little while longer and have fun doing it, than it's worth it."

Aderman said he started driving the truck after he heard about a little boy who was abused in Minnesota. One year later, Aderman is working on becoming a non-profit.

"That’s my dream, to have a super funded non-profit thing that when time permits, I can allocate some time and funds to go out and meet people in communities across the United Stated on my route."

Aderman is from Live Oak, California, which is nearly 2,000 miles from Lake Hallie. He said the best part about driving the truck is the reaction it gets.

"The best part is seeing everybody's face when I turn the corner or pull into a truck stop. Everybody loves it."

Aderman said he will continue to drive the truck for as long as he possibly can.

