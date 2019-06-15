Iconic ‘Lorax Tree’ topples over in California

The iconic “Lorax Tree” is thought to have inspired Dr. Seuss’ book "The Lorax." (Source: KSWB/Tribune/CNN)
Updated: Sat 4:20 AM, Jun 15, 2019

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KSWB/CNN) – A Monterey cypress tree that’s said to have inspired Dr. Seuss to write the children’s book “The Lorax” fell Thursday.

The tree, located on the grounds of the Ellen Browning Scripps Park in La Jolla, was believed to be between 80 and 100 years old.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, lived nearby and could see the tree from his house.

Authorities don’t know what caused the tree to come down.

Most of it was removed Friday, and the remaining trunk will be removed next week.

San Diego officials said they will look into planting a replacement tree in the area.

Copyright 2019 KSWB via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus