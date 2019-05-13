‘I’d rather go to jail than go back home’: Florida man drives 100 mph down interstate while standing through sunroof

By  | 
Updated: Mon 1:28 PM, May 13, 2019

LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man was willing to take an awfully big risk just to avoid spending time with his wife.

The Florida Highway Patrol pulled 70-year-old Leonard Olsen after he was veering from lane to lane, sometimes driving over 100 mph.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 70-year-old Leonard Olsen and charged him with reckless driving last week after an off-duty Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy recorded video of him standing through his sunroof as he rolled down Interstate 4 in Central Florida.

The deputy said Olsen was veering from lane to lane while sometimes driving over 100 mph.

After state troopers pulled him over, Olsen asked if he could turn himself in.

Why?

“My wife treats me like a servant and she’s the mistress and I’m tired of this (expletive),” Olsen said, according the FHP incident report. “Lock me up, I’d rather go to jail than go back home.”

Olsen got his wish and was then taken into custody.

When asked if the video showed him sitting on top of the sunroof in his Cadillac, he said, “Yes, sir” and told the arresting officer that it was on cruise control.

"The car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it," Olsen added. "I thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute, and I thought it would be nice at the time and that's what I did."

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor.

Olsen was booked at the Polk County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus