Illinois becomes first state to require insurance companies to cover EpiPens for kids

Illinois is now the first state to require insurance companies to cover EpiPen injectors for kids. (Source: MGN)
Updated: Wed 11:10 AM, Aug 14, 2019

(CNN) - Insurance companies in Illinois will now have to cover EpiPen injectors for kids.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Tuesday requiring insurance policies to pay for EpiPens meant for people 18-years-old or younger.

EpiPens can stop an allergic reaction and save lives, but they cost families about $600 per injector. That price has increased dramatically in the last 10 years.

The governor says the measure is a big step forward in protecting children and families.

Illinois is the first state to mandate EpiPen insurance coverage for children.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1.

