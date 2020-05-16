Immunizations available at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare

Gundersen Health System is adding another convenient, option for patient immunizations in La Crosse.

Beginning May 18, patients 18 and older without respiratory illness can receive routine immunizations at the Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic in the Village Shopping Center (2500 Hwy. 33).

· If you had appointments cancelled and are overdue for immunizations, your provider may contact you.

· Contact your primary care provider to schedule a visit. (We’re sorry, but no walk-ins are available.)

· Patients should remain in their vehicle at the La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic until their appointment time to aid Gundersen’s social distancing efforts.

In the coming weeks, immunizations at the Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic will be expanded to patients 2-years-old and older for routine immunizations and immunizations that had previously been delayed due to Gundersen’s COVID-19 response.

“We have much evidence that immunization rates are falling nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in our local communities,” shares Rajiv Naik, MD, Gundersen Pediatrics. “We know that receiving routine preventive care and especially timely vaccines is as important as ever during this unprecedented time. We cannot afford to have outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are going to do everything we can to help make sure patients get vaccines safely, conveniently and on time.”

Immunizations are still available at La Crosse and Onalaska Family Medicine and Pediatrics locations. For more information, patients should contact their primary care provider or call (608) 782-7300.

Gundersen is considering other new ways and sites to provide high-priority care during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information will be shared in the coming months.