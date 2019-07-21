Inclusive ministry celebrates one-year anniversary

A local ministry celebrated a special anniversary this weekend, one year of offering church services to those with cognitive and other disabilities.

IM Church held its one year celebration at Lake Street United Methodist church in Eau Claire Sunday afternoon.

Inclusive Ministry hosts services the third Sunday of every month at different churches across the city.

Organizers say typically 40 to 50 people attend the monthly service, but nearly double that attended today's one year anniversary service.

IM Church organizer, Katie Kroll, said that the ministry is able to offer those with disabilities, a place to worship.

"Sometimes people with disabilities don't feel welcome in the ordinary service because the ordinary service isn't set up for them,” Kroll said. “If they have an outburst, if they get upset, or if they need something to hang onto to keep their attention or soothe them, that's not available in a normal church service."

Organizers say the main message of IM Church is everyone is important.

