Independence remembers fallen veterans for Wreaths Across America

Since 1992, Wreaths Across America has placed wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

On Saturday, a ceremony in Independence continued that tradition.

"As Americans we can do little in comparison to the sacrifices of our soldiers,” said Independence Lions Club member Kelli Brandenberg. “But today we make a heartfelt gesture in remembrance of the dear lives lost on our behalf."

Over 200 people showed up to place more than 400 wreaths on the graves of veterans from Independence.

"We place a wreath on the grave of every veteran in independence and we have just over 400 wreaths to lay out here at the cemetery,” said Bill Thoma of American Legion Post 186.

For Gary Karasch, honoring his fallen loved ones is an emotional experience.

"These veterans were friends with my dad and it's kind of tough because all his friends that were with him, there aren't too many of them left but still we remember them,” Karasch said.

The veterans present to remember their brother in arms say it is an honor to be a part of the event.

"It is always nice to recognize the veterans that have served in our community living and deceased, and Wreaths Across America is one of those events that everyone can get behind whether they served or not,” said County Veteran Service Officer Steve Young.

"I feel honored to be here today, this is pretty special,” said WWII Veteran Reynolds Tomter. “I think everybody should just pause for a moment and think about what it is all about. So they can be reminded of peace and the freedom of life. It is very important."

And even though it was cold out, event organizers had some advice on how to stay warm.

"I told people it could be cold out there but if you go out and place a wreath it will warm you up all the way through inside and out,” Thoma said.

