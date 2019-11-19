Indian Relay Horse Racing may come to the Chippewa Valley

Tuesday the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee held a public hearing for a permit to host an Indian Relay Horse Racing Event next August in the Town of Union.

The committee approved a conditional use permit for the event.

It's expected to be a first-of-its-kind event in Eau Claire.

Indian Relay Horse Racing features teams of four people and three horses.

Riders go around a track, and each time switch the horse they are riding.

The proposed event will be in the Town of Union at the end of Aug. 2020.

In addition to horse racing, the event will feature Native American dance, music, and storytelling, along with other cultural activities.

Larry Barr is working to put together the event and says it will be an experience unlike any other.

"This being in my backyard here in Eau Claire, just became a natural place for it. Now the advantage of coming into Wisconsin is there's hardly anybody in Wisconsin, including the Native American side of it, that understands what relay racing is about. Most of it is done out in the Rockies and in the west, so it's a new concept. It's something that I felt the Eau Claire market would back and so far I've gotten unanimous approval on it," said Barr.

Following Tuesday's public hearing, Barr says most of the work getting permits is complete.

He just needs to work with individual departments, as well as create the track.

Barr previously applied for a permit last year, but pushed it back to be better prepared.