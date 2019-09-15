Indianhead Gun Show wraps

The Indianhead Gun Show wrapped up at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Sunday.

The show featured several vendors along with several visitors throughout the weekend. Vendors say

turnout was great throughout the weekend, leading to a slower final day.

Many vendors also commented on the current stigma surrounding gun shows. They say they follow all of the same federal rules that they do in gun stores and most of the vendors are gun dealers with shops.

"You come and purchase the gun, my wife fills out the form and calls into the ATF. They either say accept or denied and if they are accepted, they just go with the gun. But they have to do the sheet with all the information and get approved by the ATF," said Chicago Bob from Chicago Bob’s Gun Shop.

The next big show is expected to held at the high school in Cornell and organizers say they are already facing public backlash over holding the event at a school.

