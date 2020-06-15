Individual Positive for COVID-19 Identified at Clark County Establishment

The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) has received notification of their fifty-second case of novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

The individual is experiencing symptoms at this time, is self-isolating at

home, and is being monitored by the health department.

Prior to testing, while contagious, the individual was present at La Tropicana in Abbotsford on Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14. Names of potential close contacts whom were at this establishment were unable to be identified.

Given it was not possible to identify contacts from this potential exposure, the CCHD is notifying the public. If you visited the establishment on the dates mentioned above, self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date you were at the establishment. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your medical

provider to be tested.

Individuals with COVID-19 may have symptoms ranging from mild to severe. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever or chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body and muscle aches, nausea and

vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell, and/or loss of taste.

Everyone should continue to frequently and thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching their face, stay home when sick, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings and crowds, and wear a face covering when physical distancing is difficult to do.

If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the CCHD at 715-743-5105 and press 9 for the COVID-19 line. Daily updates are available on the CCHD Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/clarkcohealthdept/ and on the Clark County website:

https://www.clarkcountywi.com/covid-19.