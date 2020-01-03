Indonesia capital floods leave 43 dead, 397,000 displaced

Men prepare to clean their flooded neighborhood in Tanggerang outside Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Severe flooding in greater Jakarta has killed scores of people and displaced tens of thousands others, the country's disaster management agency said. (Credit: AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Updated: Fri 4:22 AM, Jan 03, 2020

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The death toll from floods in Indonesia’s capital has risen to 43 as rescuers found more bodies amid receding floodwaters.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighborhoods in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the city’s outskirts, which buried a dozen people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman says at least 43 people had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks Wednesday after extreme torrential rains throughout New Year’s Eve.

Three elderly people died of hypothermia.

It was the worst flooding since 2013, when 57 people were killed after Jakarta was inundated by monsoon rains.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus