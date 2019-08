An infant died in Barron County on Tuesday.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, a Haugen resident called 911 at 4:21 a.m. saying her 10-month-old baby was not breathing.

The Sheriff's Department, ambulance, fire department and medical helicopter were all dispatched to the scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fitzgerald.

This is an ongoing investigation.