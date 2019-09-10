Infant death investigation underway in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an infant.

According to the sheriff's office, an emergency call came in just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 from a mother reporting she found her infant daughter deceased.

Crews responded to the home on 2nd Street in the Village of Melrose where they found a two-month-old girl dead.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation.

A forensic autopsy was conducted, items were collected as evidence and several interviews were conducted.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 32-year-old Armas Cravins II - the child's father - was arrested.

Cravins could face multiple charges, including 2nd degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child resulting in the child's death, and neglecting a child.

Cravins was booked into the Jackson County Jail, and he's awaiting an initial court appearance.