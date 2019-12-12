Injured Knebel, Brewers agree to same $5,125,000 salary

The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year contract for $5,125,000 with pitcher Corey Knebel, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.

Knebel is a 28-year-old right-hander. He hurt his elbow during spring training and had surgery April 3.

He had been eligible for salary arbitration and will have the same salary as in 2019. His deal includes a $50,000 bonus for comeback player of the year along with other award bonuses. Knebel had 39 saves in 2017, when he was an All-Star, and 16 the following season.