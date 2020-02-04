Officials: La Crosse inmate died while in custody

A La Crosse County Jail inmate has died while in custody.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says a 57-year-old male was found unresponsive. Life saving efforts were unsuccessful and officials say they believe it was a result of a previous medical condition.

Officials say the La Crosse Police Department was requested to do an independent investigation into the death due to policy. They also say an autopsy will be performed at a later time.

The name of the individual is not being released until the notification of family.