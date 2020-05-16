Inmate at Trempealeau County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

The Trempealeau County Health Department is reporting that an inmate of the Trempealeau County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trempealeau County Health Department is working with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus.

“Per protocol, jail staff were all wearing recommended PPE when in contact with the infected inmate from the moment that person was booked into the jail,” said Sheriff Brett Semingson. “Further, everyone who is arrested and brought into our jail is isolated from

the general population for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic or test positive.”

We will not be disclosing any personal information about this individual due to federal and state laws protecting personal information.

The Trempealeau County Health Department wants to ensure you that we are working on this case as fast as we can. We perform follow up with every person identified as a contact to the positive case

to ensure the proper precautions are taken.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office reports this inmate was arrested by a local police department. They

displayed symptoms of COVID-19 and were taken to a local hospital for testing.

This person was not in contact with general population inmates. Due to this situation, COVID-19 testing is being provided to all corrections

staff and inmates.