Inmate escaped from Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says an inmate has escaped from the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh.

WCAN says 40-year-old Ryan Jurgens has escaped from custody at approximately at 10:36 a.m. and was last seen in a marron trailblazer with the license plate: AGY-5702.

Jurgens is a white male, 6’2, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants and a gray sweatshirt.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says he was incarcerated for a drug related offense, violating court orders and retail theft.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

