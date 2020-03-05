Input session held on Boyd Neighborhood Park upgrades

For two years, members of the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Steering Committee have wanted to transform the Boyd Neighborhood Park into a destination within Eau Claire.

The group is down to two potential renovation proposals it says would include new playgrounds, water access points and more.

Thursday, an input session was held for people who live in the Eastside Hill Neighborhood to see and discuss the two proposals.

Currently, the Boyd Neighborhood Park features more than seven acres of land.

Community members want to turn that space into a place where people of all ages can come and enjoy themselves.

In the proposals would be new playgrounds, access points to the Eau Claire River for fishing, and much more.

"I think it's very important that we utilize our green spaces. We see that in our green spaces in the areas that our community comes together if it's Phoenix Park, or Owen Park, or the Farmer's market and such. That's when neighbors can really get together and engage each other and find out that we have more in common than we do different. And we can see each other and that we're a part of this community together and stuff. So the idea of our park is to create a space that's going to encourage people to get away from their screens," said Eastside Hill Neighborhood Steering Committee Member Chris Buske.

A fourth and final input session will be held on March 12 at city hall, which is open to the entire city.

Steering committee members hope to spend the rest of the year finalizing plans and raising funds.

They says the goal is to break ground next year.