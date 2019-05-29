Inside a reality: Wisconsin's youth addicted to growing, dangerous trend

Nearly nine years ago, Wisconsin’s air went smoke free, and with it tobacco-use trends have scaled back. Now those trends are seeing a major shift as E-cigarettes and vaping devices are plunging Wisconsin’s youth toward addiction.

In his three plus years as a school resource officer at Memorial High School, Detective Ben Hundt has watched a nationwide grow before his eyes.

“It's easy to conceal, it's got a pod based system,” says Hundt, as he shows participants of Wednesday’s event at UW-Eau Claire an example of a common vaping device. “The most common one that we would see in the school is the Juul,” says Hundt.

The dangerous vaping trend has now been dubbed an epidemic by federal health officials.

"We've made huge gains in reducing tobacco use among young people, but with the advent of E-cigarettes, we've seen all of those trends reversed,” says Dr. Steven Kulick Chief Experience Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Now many kids, in fact 1 in 5 high school students are daily users of e-cigarettes.”

To combat these statistics, Marshfield Clinic Health System is holding “Partners in Prevention” events to open up the conversation, starting with things parents should be looking for.

“We know that our youth is being marketed to,” says Mary Boe, coordinator for Western Wisconsin Working for Tobacco Free Living. “With all of these fancy flavors, Mountain Dew flavor, berry flavor, any type of dessert. It’s dangerous.”

Dr. Kulick adds, “Some parts of the general public believe that e-cigarettes are actually a safe alternative and that's not true.”

As Detective Hundt lays out some of the vaping devices he’s confiscated from students, he explains, “My first year at Memorial High School I found one vape. This year I found over 45.”

“I am not naive to think that I catch everyone that vapes," he says. "But certainly that much of an increase is alarming.”

Experts at the event add, like any epidemic, the first step is raising awareness in the community and having a conversation with your students.