Inspire Nutrition donates teas & shakes to healthcare workers

For the past couple months, Inspire Nutrition in Eau Claire has been running its "Share the Love" program.

The goal is to thank healthcare workers on the front lines of patient care.

Customers were able to donate one shake or tea to a healthcare business or to a person.

Then, Inspire Nutrition matched the donation.

Thursday, the smoothie and juice bar made its last donation drop-off at St. Croix Hospice on West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

"It is so beyond heart-warming - and not only that, but it's so inspiring to like be able to see how excited people are to help others, and then also see that people are realizing that they are getting gratitude for what they're doing," said wellness coach Kjirstin Thull.

More than 140 shakes and teas were donated through Inspire Nutrition's "Share the Love" program.