Instagram will ask new users for their age

Instagram will start requiring new users to reveal their exact age. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Wed 5:15 PM, Dec 04, 2019

(CNN) - Some people don’t like revealing their age, but if you’re thinking about signing up for Instagram, you’ll have to give it up.

From now on, the social media app will ask new users their date of birth.

Previously, Instagram users were required to confirm they were age 13 or older when signing up, but they didn't have to provide an exact birthday.

The social media site is doing it to help keep young people safer and enable more age-appropriate experiences overall.

Instagram also expects ad targeting to become more accurate as a result of the change.

This could be especially important for product categories limited to certain ages, such as alcohol and gambling.

