Intensive blood pressure control could slow age-related brain damage, study finds

Arrows indicate examples of white matter lesions seen on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scans. (Source: National Institutes of Health/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:05 PM, Aug 13, 2019

(CNN) – A study funded by the National Institutes of Health indicates that intensive blood pressure control could slow the progression of age-related brain damage.

The nationwide study analyzed MRI brain scans of hundreds of people who took part in the NIH’s Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT).

It found a link between high blood pressure and what are known as “white matter lesions,” which reflect a variety of changes deep inside the brain.

Researchers found that intensive blood pressure control was better at slowing the buildup of white matter lesions than standard high blood pressure treatment.

“These initial results support a growing body of evidence suggesting that controlling blood pressure may not only reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease but also of age-related cognitive loss,” said Walter J. Koroshetz, M.D., director of the NIH’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“I strongly urge people to know your blood pressure and discuss with your doctors how to optimize control. It may be a key to your future brain health.”

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus