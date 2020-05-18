Interest in travel returning for local agency

Even with many health officials telling people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel, there is still demand for travel in the coming months.

Higgins travel leaders in Eau Claire says its open by appointment only.

The covid-19 outbreak - and resulting shut-downs - hit the U.S. at a time when travel is usually at a high level.

Higgins travel leaders says after months of staying in place, it's seeing interest in travel ramping back up.

"I think this is going to be a new beginning for a lot of people, says Denise Petricka, Higgins Travel Leaders Owner.

" I think that this is something that nobody ever could have thought was going to happen - that the world would get shut down and not be able to go. So, I think people will think differently."

Higgins Travel advises those wishing to travel to pay attention to any new safety guidelines and procedures airlines may have in place, including wearing a mask on your flight.