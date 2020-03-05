War crimes probe targeting US, Taliban and Afghanistan forces can proceed, international court says

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court have given the green light for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghanistan forces and U.S. military and intelligence personnel for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The global court on Thursday upheld an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber’s rejection in April last year of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request to open a probe in Afghanistan.

Pretrial judges last year acknowledged that widespread crimes have been committed in Afghanistan.

But they rejected the investigation saying it wouldn’t be in the interests of justice because the likely lack of cooperation meant convictions would ultimately be unlikely.

The U.S. government revoked Bensouda’s visa last year because of her attempts to investigate alleged war crimes by the U.S., the New York Times reported. The U.S. is very unlikely to cooperate with any investigation by the body.

The prosecutors alleged in a 2017 report they have enough information to prove U.S. forces "committed acts of torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity, rape and sexual violence against conflict-related detainees in Afghanistan and other locations, principally in the 2003-2004 period.”

