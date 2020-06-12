4 dead, 7 hurt in early morning I-39 crash near Lodi

Four people were killed early Friday morning following a series of crashes on I-39 North, in Columbia County, that ended with an eight-vehicle chain-reaction wreck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

As of 10:00 a.m., all northbound lanes the interstate are closed between Lodi and Arlington and troopers expected them to remain closed for several more hours. Traffic is being diverted at the STH 19 interchange, exit 131, in Dane County.

The WSP preliminary report indicates the first incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. when one tractor-trailer rear-ended another at the STH 60 interchange. No injuries were reported in that one. A little more than an hour later, a pickup truck crashed into that scene, seriously injuring a Columbia County Highway worker and injuring two state troopers. All three of them were taken to the hospital.

The third and final crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near CTH K as traffic started to back up behind the first two wrecks, WSP reports. Investigators say a tractor-trailer “traveling at highway speeds” smashed into at least seven-other vehicles, including two semis, a dump truck, and four passenger vehicles.

In addition to the fatalities, seven other people were injured. The highway patrol has not released any information about the individuals.

