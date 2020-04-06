Interview dates set for finalist for Superintendent of Eau Claire Area School District

The Board of Education has set the dates for interviews for the three finalists for Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent.

Mr. Michael Johnson's interview has been set for Tuesday, April 14.

Ms. Rosalie Daca's interview has been set for Wednesday, April 15.

Dr. Rev Hillstrom's interview has been set for Friday, April 17.

The interviews will now be done virtually rather than in-person.

The School Board expects a decision by late April, which would allow the new Superintendent to start on/before July 1.