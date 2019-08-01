Intoxicated man shot himself at bar, officers tracked blood trail to house

Intoxicated male shot himself in the leg after a disagreement at a bar.

According to Eau Claire Police Department, 49-year-old James Nelson had been drinking at Big T’s bar in Eau Claire. Nelson had gotten in an argument with another male at the bar, went to the bathroom and accidentally shot himself in the leg

Officials tracked a blood trail and were able to locate Nelson sitting in a chair behind his house.

Nelson was uncooperative at the hospital and was arrested for carrying a handgun into a tavern, intoxicated use of a handgun and negligent discharge of a firearm.

It happened Wednesday before midnight.

