Invasive carp captured on Mississippi River, near La Crosse

Minnesota, Wisconsin and federal officials plan to conduct large-scale netting in response to the capture of 51 invasive carp on the Mississippi River.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says netters caught the silver and grass carp near La Crosse and Trempealau, Wisconsin, last weekend. Biologists identified 39 silver and 11 grass carp caught just south of La Crosse and one silver carp caught farther upstream.

The agency says it's the largest congregation of invasive carp they've seen so far upstream. Officials say its likely the fish swam north when dam gates were opened last summer to pass flood waters.