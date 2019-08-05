Investigation continues into officer-involved shooting in La Crosse

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, La Crosse police were sent to a domestic disturbance complaint at a house on 9th Street South.

According to La Crosse police, when officers arrived they found 34-year-old Allen Kruk, who had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Police say when Kruk pulled out a hand gun, one of the officers also pulled out a gun and the two exchanged fire.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was hit in the chest but the bullet was stopped by a vest.

Kruk was hit multiple times by the officer.

Both were taken to local hospitals where the officer was treated and released.

Police say Kruk remains in the hospital in critical condition.

At the time of the incident, Kruk had two open cases in La Crosse County.

One for possession of meth and another for possession of meth and bail jumping.

As part of protocol when there is an officer-involved shooting in La Crosse, the case is being turned over the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with the assistance of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

Following the investigation, DCI will file a full report with the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office.