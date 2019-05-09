Investigation underway after man suffers head injury in Onalaska

During the evening of Wednesday May 8th 2019, the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Onalaska Police Department of the death of Charles J Wolowicz Jr. Wolowicz is the 41 year old male who fell in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:58 PM on 05-03-19.

Results of an autopsy conducted on 05-09-19 are currently pending.

The Onalaska Police Department continues to investigate this incident as we await the final results of the autopsy.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at (608)392-0284.

No further information is available at this time.



ONALASKA, Wis. (MEDIA RELEASE) -- On 05-03-19 the Onalaska Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a medical call in the 200 block of Main Street.

Upon arrival, it was discovered a 41 year old male had fallen and suffered a head injury. The male was transported by ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

The incident remains under investigation by the Onalaska Police Department. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at (608)392-0285.

No further information is available at this time.

