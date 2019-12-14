Iowa family gives back to local animal shelter

What started as a way for Laurie and Harper Breitsprecher to spend time together has grown into a way to support Tails of Hope; an animal rescue in Alma.

“We got our dog from tails of hope and that got me like, we should sell bracelets for tails of hope,” Harper said.

“After we got Elroy we were talking about making more and we thought, why not try to sell some to make money and give all the proceeds to tails of hope,” Laurie said.

The Breitsprechers adopted Elroy about six months ago and have been making and selling bracelets for five months. In that time, they have raised almost a thousand dollars for Tails of Hope.

In an effort to make more bracelets Harper recruited her older brother, Sawyer, to help her.

“These bracelets give back to the animals so much, it means so much to us, just knowing that it is going to help someone in need, an animal in need,” Sawyer said. “Adopt a dog. I don't really care were you adopt from, as long as you just adopt it.”

Each summer the Breitsprecher's have their kids make summer bucket lists. The last thing on Harper’s, get a dog. Although her father was against the idea at first

“Of course he was like, um no,” Laurie said.

But said he's happy they did.

“I'm perfect with it. Tails of hope is great organization; they do great things for animals and rescuing these animals,” said Chad Breitsprecher. “Elroy was a great addition to our family.”

Each bracelet takes about 20 minutes to make and is sold for a free-will donation. Laurie said she did not expect them to become popular.

“I posted on social media to see in people would be interested and people from all over, people we didn't even know,” Laurie said. “We had a lady from Texas that wanted some, so it was really neat.”

The Breitsprechers said if you are thinking about getting a dog this holiday season, you should adopt one.

For more information on tails of hope, click on the link.

