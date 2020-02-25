Iowa man charged with vehicular homicide after Polk County crash

An Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide and authorities say he was drunk at the time of a crash this past weekend in Polk County.

The charge was filed today against Michael Barkema, 47. He's being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

The complaint alleges he was driving a truck on County Highway M, north of New Richmond when it collided with a vehicle going south on M on Feb. 23.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, identified as a 54-year-old Dawn Richter of New Richmond, died at the scene.

Barkema and his two passengers were uninjured.

The criminal complaint says Barkema told law enforcement that he “had one beer and nothing to drink after the crash happened”. A breath test on Barkema at the scene showed him to have a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, resulting in a .28.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 19.

