Iowa man enters guilty plea after October stabbing at Chippewa Falls hotel

An Iowa man who was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and carrying a concealed knife has entered a guilty plea.

Chippewa County court documents show Anthony Avila has entered a guilty plea for the charge of substantial battery. The court accepted the plea. The charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety and carrying a concealed knife were both dismissed but read in.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officials that his coworker, Anthony Avila, had stabbed him with a utility type knife and ran away. Officials later located Avila with a red Milwaukee brand box cutter knife in his pocket. There appeared to be red blood on the blade.

Avila’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April, 8.

