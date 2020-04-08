Iowa man sentenced to probation in Chippewa Falls stabbing

An Iowa man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a stabbing in Chippewa Falls is placed on probation for two years.

32-year-old Anthony Avila was initially charged after stabbing a co-worker with a utility type knife, then running away.

This happened in October at the Country Inn and Suites, just off Highway 124 in Chippewa County.

With help from the Chippewa Falls K9 unit, authorities arrested Avila.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of substantial battery in January before being sentenced April 8.