Iran may be planning more attacks on American interests, US defense secretary says

By  | 
Updated: Thu 11:22 AM, Jan 02, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the US has indications that Iran or its proxy forces may be planning additional attacks against American interests in the Mideast.

The comments by Defense Secretary Mark Esper seemed aimed at dissuading Iran from further aggression. (Source: Pool, CNN)

Esper spoke to reporters at the Pentagon two days after he sent several hundred paratroopers to Kuwait as a backup force in response to an attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by an Iran-supported militia.

He did not provide details, but his comments seemed aimed at dissuading Iran from further aggression.

He spoke alongside Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said the embassy in Baghdad is safe.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus