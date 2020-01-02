Iraq: Rockets fired at Baghdad airport, 4 people killed

Iraqi officials say at least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport, causing multiple casualties. (Source: AP Graphics)
Updated: Thu 6:13 PM, Jan 02, 2020

(AP) - Iraqi officials say at least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport, causing multiple casualties.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said the rockets landed near the cargo hall Friday. It reported several casualties and said two cars were on fire.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets or who was targeted.

The attack came amid tensions with the United States after a New Year’s Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
