Irvine Park policies during the pandemic

Normally this time of year the Chippewa Falls parks department is gearing up for a busy season of events, but this year they are keeping busy to make sure everyone, including the zoo animals stay healthy and safe.

But if you are heading to the park, it can be a little confusing what you can and cannot do outside right now as we are seeing rules and regulations change often.

Here are a few reminders from Dick Hebert the director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Outdoor spaces remain open in Chippewa Falls and that includes at Irvine Park. The actual playground equipment is closed but all the trails and open areas are open for people to use. Even when you are walking on the trails be sure to practice social distancing, keep 6 foot distance between yourself and others.

The bathrooms are temporarily closed at the parks and the zoo at Irvine Park is also closed. Remember not to congregate around restroom areas and be mindful of the staff during the cleaning process.

The department is spending time to make sure all of the staff, park users and the zoo animals are staying healthy during the pandemic but also continue to enjoy the outdoors during this time.

