Is Eau Claire a bicycle friendly community?

How bike friendly do you think the City of Eau Claire is? According to the League of American Bicyclists, the city of Eau Claire currently has a bronze ranking but is hoping for the silver this time around.

About every 4 years the city of Eau Claire applies to be a bike friendly community. The League of American Bicyclists looks at engineering of the local bicycle network, education opportunities in the community, the enforcement of bicycle safety and the future plans to promote biking in the community.

“We want to improve safety of being able to get out and bicycle but we also want to encourage people to get out and bicycle not only for the means of transportation but for the health benefits of getting out and being more active, that’s really important in our community,” said Pat Ivory, the senior planner for the city.

The City of Eau Claire is working to raise the numbers in all categories, including the length of bike lanes and paths. Within the city there are currently 11 miles of bike lanes and 39 miles of bike paths. But they are looking to add additional lanes and eventually a regional path that would connect communities in the Chippewa Valley.

All of the updates and changes they are looking to add to the community they hope will move Eau Claire from the bronze ranking to the silver ranking and making the community more bike friendly.

“It’s basically a recognition of what the city and the community has done for bicycling over the last 4 or 5 years, we feel that we have really done a lot to promote bicycling make it safer, make better facilities so we are excited about our application and we feel, we’re confident we can move from bronze to silver,” Ivory added.

Whether you bike every day or only occasionally, the city is asking you to take a 5 minute survey to share your thoughts on the local bicycling community. The survey will remain open until September 22nd. To take the survey click here.

