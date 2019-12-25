Israeli PM evacuated from rally after rocket fired from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
Updated: Wed 5:13 PM, Dec 25, 2019

(AP) – Israel says a rocket from Gaza has been intercepted over its southern territories.

The attack caused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be hustled from a stage during an election rally Wednesday in the city of Ashkelon.

There have been no reports of casualties and no Palestinian group has claimed responsibility.

The newspaper Haaretz posted a video on its website showing Netanyahu being taken to a shelter as he was campaigning hours before the primaries of his Likud party.

Such sporadic launches of rockets and ensuing Israeli airstrikes have happened frequently despite an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that ended two days of fighting in November.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
