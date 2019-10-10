Issa Rae can now be your Google Assistant

Issa Rae's voice is available in English in the United States on any device with Google Assistant. That includes Android and IOS phones, smart speakers and smart displays. (Source: Google)
(CNN) - There's a new celebrity voice option for the Google Assistant.

Actress, comedian, writer and producer Issa Rae can now answer your questions, tell you the forecast and tell you jokes.

The free offering started Thursday and is available for a limited time.

The star of HBO’s "Insecure" said she spent more than 40 hours in a recording booth saying random sentences, which were synthesized using artificial intelligence.

Her voice is available in English in the United States on any device with Google Assistant. That includes Android and iOS phones, smart speakers and smart displays.

Another celebrity, John Legend debuted on Google Assistant earlier this year and is still available.

