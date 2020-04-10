Issues reported with absentee ballots from spring election

Friday afternoon the Wisconsin Elections Commission held a special meeting to discuss Tuesday's election as well as how local clerks should proceed on Monday.

But there have been some problems reported, such as ballots not being delivered or postmarking issues.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots were sent out statewide.

As of Friday, more than 200,000 have yet to be returned.

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin are calling on the United State Postal Service to investigate what happened to missing absentee ballots.

WEC officials say they are not getting any answers from the USPS and are encouraging any clerks who are dealing with similar issues to speak up.

"We have instructed our clerks to let us know and also to let the postal service know about the issues that they experienced that were reported to them. The postal service has a tracking service where you can enter in an issue, we've encouraged the clerks that have had postal issues to report it there. We're also asking them to send us examples," said WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

In the city of Eau Claire, the board of canvassers is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday to count the remaining ballots, with results released after 4 p.m.