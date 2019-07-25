It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen!

Well if you love ice cream, we have the perfect excuse for you to stop by Dairy Queen on Thursday. When you buy a blizzard it one dollar or more will be donated to the Children Miracle Network Hospital.

All of the money raised throughout the day on July 25 will stay in the Chippewa Valley and benefit children in our area.

The partnership between DQ and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is a year-round initiative to bring healing and happiness to sick or injured kids. But as a part of Miracle Treat Day, the community can get involved too all by enjoying some ice cream.

Miracle Treat Day runs all throughout the day and all you have to do is stop at any participating Dairy Queen and purchase a blizzard.

