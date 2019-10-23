It's National Teen Driver Safety Week

This week is the 12th annual National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Teens in driving school are taught to be active drivers: to be aware of their surroundings and limit distractions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one out of every five teen drivers involved in fatal crashes have been drinking alcohol.

However, teens don't have to have alcohol in their system to feel the effects of drunk driving.

"Staying up too long, staying up for 20 hours and driving is like driving with a .08 [blood] alcohol level," said Diane Keller, a Zimmerman Driving School instructor. "So, it's more than just one thing that contributes to this... speeding is a huge factor in teen driving."

Keller emphasized that teens don't have to be texting or drinking to be distracted drivers.

She says simply having peers in the car leads to more accidents than when driving with parents.

The school recommends parents design a driving plan with their teens and be role models on the road.