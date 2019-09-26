J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are going to bring the heat to the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lopez and Shakira both posted a photo of them standing side by side on social media to announce the news. "Going to see the world on fire," Lopez wrote.

"It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!" Shakira wrote.

Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums. Lopez released her multi-hit debut in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like "If You Had My Love," ''All I Have" and the remixes of "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny." Lopez recently wrapped up a tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, and her latest movie, "Hustlers," has been a box-office hit and has even earned her Oscar buzz.

Shakira released her first album in 1991 and crossed over with 2001's "Laundry Service," which featured the hits "Whenever, Wherever" and "Underneath Your Clothes." The singer topped the Hot 100 chart with the Wyclef Jean-assisted anthem "Hips Don't Lie." Shakira has won 11 Latin Grammys and three Grammys.

"These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we're confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages," Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is co-producing the halftime show. The big game and halftime show will air live on Fox and broadcast in 180 countries.

