JBS closes Green Bay beef plant over virus infections

A beef production plant in Green Bay has become the latest to shut down due to coronavirus infections among employees. JBS USA said Sunday that the JBS Packerland plant would be closed temporarily. Brown County Health Department spokeswoman Claire Paprocki said Monday that 255 employees at the plant tested positive for COVID-19. She says there were also 130 confirmed cases among workers at meatpacker American Foods Group in Green Bay and 17 among employees at sausage maker Salm Partners in Denmark, about 20 miles away. JBS has closed plants in three other states due to outbreaks of the virus.

AP-WF-04-27-20 1720GMT