J.J. Watt collector’s item released by Wisconsin museum

He’s won over the hearts in the Badger Nation and the NFL, and now people can own a limited edition J.J. Watt bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the licensed bobblehead on Friday. It was manufactured by FOCO.

"We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating J.J. Watt,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

It features the Houston Texan defensive end being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Watt played for UW-Madison from 2009-2010. He also raised more than $37 million for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, earning him the honor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017.

Sklar said draft bobbleheads usually come after a player is drafted, but Houston fans weren’t receptive of Watt and there was lack of interest at the time.

“I think the draft night boos served as motivation for J.J. to become one of the best players both on and off the field and we think this bobblehead is the perfect way for fans to show how much they love J.J,” said Sklar.

The bobbleheads can be purchased only online. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,017.

