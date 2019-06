The recent rainy weather has caused some washouts on streets.

According to Jackson County Emergency Management, the following roads have been closed:

• Highway 54 between County Rd D and County Road N due to a washout.

• Highway 95 is closed from the Railroad Tracks near Badger Mining to County Road P due to a washout.

• Highway VV is closed to Highway 54 to the La Crosse County line due to high water. The gates are closed.