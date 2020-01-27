Jackson County Sheriff squad car hit, man arrested

A squad car belonging to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was hit on Jan. 25 around 11:31 p.m.

Officials say they were conducting a traffic stop on the 115 eastbound on ramp to I-91 in the township of Adams when a passing car hit the squad car.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the car was being driven by 28-year-old Brockton Garvin, who sped away from the scene.

Garvin later told officials he said he knew he almost struck the deputy but wasn’t aware he had actually hit the squad car.

Officials noted signs of impairment and arrested Garvin.