Jackson County father charged with 4 felony charges after infant found dead

A Jackson County father has been charged with four felony and one misdemeanor charges after his infant child was found dead upside down with blood on its face in a swing in their home.

Court documents show 32-year-old Armas Cravins II is has been charged with second degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child- consequence is death, two charges of neglecting a child- specific harm did not occur and child under six and a charge of neglecting a child- specified harm did not occur.

Investigators say they believe the child had been face down in its swing for “several hours”.

Cravins told law enforcement he acknowledged that he had been neglectful with regards to the care of his three children, including the deceased infant.

A criminal complaint says Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call early Sept. 4 saying a 2-month-old was dead. Dispatchers learned that the child was found upside down in a swing and was also stiff and cold to the touch.

Cravins told police he had left his house the night before, leaving his four children at home alone while the child’s mother was at work. He said he then left again, this time bringing the two-month-old child with him. He says his other children were asleep in their rooms with the door locked “secured by the dog leash”.

Cravins also admitted to law enforcement that he has not secured the infants car seat correctly, but rather ran the seat belt over the top of the car seat. While driving, he hit his breaks to avoid hitting a deer. When Cravins returned back home, he placed the infant in a swing and the child was not checked on from 10 p.m. until the mother found the infant deceased the next morning.

The infant’s mother says she had no reason to check on the child after coming home from work because Cravins told her the child was asleep.

Investigators were told by Cravins that a dog may have had something to do with the child’s death but police say no evidence showed that the family dog was involved. Investigators also reported that Cravins gave different versions of what occurred after he returned home the second time.

Cravins is scheduled to be in court Sept. 23 and is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

