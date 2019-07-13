Jackson County high speed chase and crash

Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase and crash in Black River Falls Friday night.

The driver, Jeremy Peters, 32, was arrested after a foot pursuit following the crash. Peters is a suspect in an armed robbery investigation with Menominee Tribal Police. The passenger, Theresa Hindsley, 39, was also arrested.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says deputies tried to pull the vehicle Peters was driving over, which began the chase.

Speeds reached 90 miles an hour on city streets and up to 130 mph on the highway. Both were arrested on a slew of charges and the investigation is still ongoing.

